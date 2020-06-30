NEWS
GULF

Saudi Vice Defense Minister discusses regional security with US envoy on Iran

Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman waits for a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and others at the Pentagon August 29, 2019. (AFP)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Monday 29 June 2020
Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman has discussed with US Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook on efforts toward maintaining regional peace and security.

“Had a constructive meeting with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook to discuss bilateral relations between our two countries, which continue to work side by side in maintaining global and regional peace and security,” Prince Khalid tweeted on Monday.

Hook was in Saudi Arabia earlier in the day in which he met with officials and called for extending a UN arms embargo on Iran, warning of major implications for regional security amid accusations that Tehran was arming Yemeni militants.

Brian Hook and Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir hosted a joint press conference after examining the weapons.

Saudi Arabia is consulting with all the countries on the UN Security Council on the dangers of not extending the arms embargo on Iran, says the Kingdom's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir.

Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 23:14 - GMT 20:14

