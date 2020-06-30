Saudi Vice Defense Minister discusses regional security with US envoy on Iran

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman has discussed with US Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook on efforts toward maintaining regional peace and security.

“Had a constructive meeting with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook to discuss bilateral relations between our two countries, which continue to work side by side in maintaining global and regional peace and security,” Prince Khalid tweeted on Monday.

Hook was in Saudi Arabia earlier in the day in which he met with officials and called for extending a UN arms embargo on Iran, warning of major implications for regional security amid accusations that Tehran was arming Yemeni militants.

“When you look at what the [Iranian] regime does to its own people, [you could] imagine what it does when it lays deep roots in other countries,” says the US special representative for #Iran after new Iranian missiles and weapons were found in #Yemen. https://t.co/wxCGANNzre pic.twitter.com/OZD7Y3E3AQ