Saudi Vice Defense Minister discusses regional security with US envoy on Iran

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman has discussed with US Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook on efforts toward maintaining regional peace and security.
Had a constructive meeting with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook to discuss bilateral relations between our two countries, which continue to work side by side in maintaining global and regional peace and security.— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) June 29, 2020
“When you look at what the [Iranian] regime does to its own people, [you could] imagine what it does when it lays deep roots in other countries,” says the US special representative for #Iran after new Iranian missiles and weapons were found in #Yemen. https://t.co/wxCGANNzre pic.twitter.com/OZD7Y3E3AQ— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 29, 2020
Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 23:14 - GMT 20:14