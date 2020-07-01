Arab Coalition launches military operation against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis

The Arab-led coalition has launched a military operation against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement after it recently stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, state television reported on Wednesday.
The coalition, which has been battling the movement for five years in Yemen, will hold a news conference on the operation against “legitimate” Houthi targets that aims to neutralize the group's military capabilities, according to Al Arabiya sources and local media reports.
Last Update: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 KSA 17:43 - GMT 14:43