UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final stages of ‘Hope Probe’ before launch to Mars

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewing the final preparations of the Hope Probe, scheduled to launch to Mars on July 15. (Twitter/via @DXBMediaOffice)
Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 01 July 2020
The UAE is reviewing the final preparations of the Hope Probe, scheduled to launch to Mars on July 15 says Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai on Wednesday.

Two weeks to go for the launch of the UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars, the first-ever Arab mission to the Red Planet, Dubai’s ruler chaired a meeting with the attendance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), as the countdown begins for the UAE’s much-anticipated historic launch to the Red Planet in the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, according to a statement published by Dubai Media Office.

“The Hope Probe embodies the culture of possibilities deeply rooted in the UAE’s approach, philosophy, and journey of accelerating development since the foundation,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

He added, “Our journey to space represents a message of hope to every Arab citizen that we have the innovation, resilience, and efforts to compete with the greatest of nations in the race for knowledge.”

According to Dubai Media Office, the probe was developed by 450 young engineers where women comprised 34 percent of the team.

“Through 15 global partnerships with universities & research centers, we look forward to launching the Mars project that will contribute to global efforts in exploring the Red Planet,” added the statement.

The spacecraft will provide the first global picture of the Martian atmosphere and data will be shared freely with over 200 research centers across the world.

Last Update: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 KSA 21:59 - GMT 18:59

