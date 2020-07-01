UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final stages of ‘Hope Probe’ before launch to Mars

The UAE is reviewing the final preparations of the Hope Probe, scheduled to launch to Mars on July 15 says Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai on Wednesday.
Two weeks to go for the launch of the UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars, the first ever Arab mission to the Red Planet. The spacecraft will provide the first global picture of the Martian atmosphere & data will be shared freely with over 200 research centers across the world. pic.twitter.com/X37qfg9MqG— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 1, 2020
SHOW MORE
The probe was developed by 450 young engineers where women comprised 34% of the team. Through 15 global partnerships with universities & research centers, we look forward to launching the Mars project that will contribute to global efforts in exploring the Red Planet. pic.twitter.com/7Xap53YNzF— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 1, 2020