Saudi Arabia calls on international community to take ‘firm stance’ against Iran

Saudi Arabia called on the International community to take a “firm stance” against Iran and continue to the UN Security Council arms embargo on Tehran, said the Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday.
“The UNSC’s discussion of the UN report that confirmed Iran’s involvement in the attack on the Kingdom’s oil facilities is a reminder for the international community to take a firm stance against the Iranian regime’s aggression and terror,” the Prince said in a tweet.
The UNSC had discussed in a virtual meeting earlier on Tuesday a report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that determined that cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of “Iranian origin.”
During the meeting, the United States pushed to extend the arms embargo on Iran before it expires in October.
"Don't just take it from the United States, listen to countries in the region… Countries in the Middle East – who are most exposed to Iran's predations – are speaking with one voice: Extend the arms embargo," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the meeting.
"Iran is already violating the arms embargo even before its expiration date. Imagine if Iranian activity were sanctioned -- authorized -- by this group if the restrictions are lifted," Pompeo added.
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir and US Special Representative for Iran Brian hook said in a joint press conference that Riyadh and Washington were working together prevent Iran from exporting arms.