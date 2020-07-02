Targeting civilians crosses ‘red line’, Arab Coalition says after Houthi attacks

Targeting civilians crosses a “red line” and the Arab Coalition will not allow it, the coalition’s spokesman Turki al-Maliki said at a press conference on Thursday.

“Targeting civilians is a red line and we will not allow it,” he said.

His statement came after the coalition intercepted and destroyed an Iranian-made, explosive-laden drone in Yemeni airspace launched by the Houthi militia.

While the Yemeni army had been committed to the ceasefire for a period of 45 days, but the Houthis have not abiding by the agreement, al-Maliki added.

During that period, the Houthis committed 4,276 violations, according to the spokesman.

The coalition also presented photographs of Houthi drones that were intercepted and destroyed.

Iran and the Houthis have violated the UN resolution banning the supply of arms to Yemen, he said, adding that Tehran has been supplying the militia with weapons to undermine the region’s security.

The coalition had on Wednesday launched a military operation against the Iran-backed Houthi militia after it recently launched several cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

-Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 02 July 2020 KSA 11:32 - GMT 08:32