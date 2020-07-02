Saudi Arabia supports UAE non-permanent membership of UN Security Council

Saudi Arabia supports the United Arab Emirates in its candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2022-2023, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the UN Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Manzalawi said.

The Kingdom shares the UAE’s vision of bringing peace and security in the world, Manzalawi said during the Asia-Pacific Group’s virtual meeting.

The UAE has addressed several major issues related to international cooperation, peace, security and sustainable development, and has closely cooperated with the UN and international partners to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East and around the world, the deputy permanent representative added.

He also called on other countries to support the UAE’s candidacy.

The UNSC has fiver permanent members, which includes: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States and ten non-permanent members. The non-permanent members include Belgium, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Germany, Indonesia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Tunisia, and Vietnam.

Last Update: Thursday, 02 July 2020 KSA 10:45 - GMT 07:45