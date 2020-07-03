Gaddafi, extremist preacher discuss plans to overthrow Kuwait, Saudi rulers: Audio 

Former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi and Kuwaiti hate preacher and author Hakem al-Mutairi are heard discussing plans to overthrow the leaders of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in the latest audio recording leaked by Qatari opposition activist Khalid al-Hail.

Al-Mutairi is the leader of the Kuwaiti Ummah Party, an unrecognized political party with conservative and extremist views. He was previously a founding member of Kuwait’s Salafi movement and is critical of the US and Saudi Arabia.

In the undated recording, al-Mutairi tells Gaddafi that there is a high level of discontent among the military institutions in the Kingdom and Kuwait.

“We know that there is discontent of the highest level in military institutions, in institutions in Kuwait and the Kingdom, among military leaders,” al-Mutairi is heard saying.

“We are facing a problem in changing these governments… If we cannot overthrow them, then reduce [their power] so that they have the same status as those in Britain, the families that do not rule, because they do not deserve to rule,” al-Mutairi said referring to the ruling families in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The new recording, which Al Arabiya English could not independently verify, is one of dozens of recordings that have been leaked in recent weeks, reportedly secretly made by the former Libyan dictator.

Last week, al-Hail had released a recording of Gaddafi and al-Mutairi in which the two are heard discussing revolutionary plans.

“We are your family and your support. You can count on us for anything to support you, all that you ask for, and you are capable of planning and working,” Gaddafi reportedly told al-Mutairi.

