Coronavirus: UAE launches new government structure for COVID-19 plans

The United Arab Emirates launched its new government structure, in line with its response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday.

The plan merges several significant ministries and agencies to increase flexibility, announced Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister.

The new changes for the UAE government:

Fifty percent of all government service centers will be converted into digital platforms within two years, the Vice President announced.

The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure have been merged to form the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The National Media Council and the Federal Youth Foundation have been merged with the Ministry of Culture to form the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

UAE responds to coronavirus

The new structure had previously been announced by Sheikh Mohammed during a remote UAE government meeting.

This announcement came after Sheikh Mohammed discussed the country's plans to review the structure and size of its government in May.

The UAE has recorded over 50,000 cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, a relatively low number in comparison to some of its regional neighbors.

The country ranks highly in terms of its testing and tracing program.

