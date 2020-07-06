Dubai Police arrest 2 British nationals on drug charges

Dubai Police Monday announced the arrest of two British nationals over their possession of narcotics, with the intent of distributing.

A spokesperson from the Dubai Police said the two suspects were "taken into custody and charged with possession of cannabis, pills, and other items that are classified as illegal substances in the UAE."

Monday's announcement comes after UK media alleged that a 23-year-old British national was "held for several days before being transferred to the notorious Al Barsha prison."

The penalty for personal possession can be up to 10 years imprisonment, and drug trafficking can result in a life sentence, the police department said in a statement.

British tabloid, The Daily Mirror, said that the suspect was a cabin crew member for Emirates Airlines.

The UAE has a zero-tolerance policy for the recreational use of drugs.

