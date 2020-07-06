Dubai Police arrest 2 British nationals on drug charges

Dubai Police Monday announced the arrest of two British nationals over their possession of narcotics, with the intent of distributing.
Dubai Police Spokesperson: “ Two British nationals were arrested for the possession of narcotics with the intent to supply. They were taken into custody and charged with possession of cannabis, pills, and other items that are classified as illegal substances in the UAE.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 6, 2020
Last Update: Monday, 06 July 2020 KSA 21:48 - GMT 18:48