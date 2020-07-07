Saudi Arabia foils plot to smuggle drugs into Kingdom

Saudi Arabian authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs into the Kingdom, state news agency SPA reported Monday.

Around 280,000 tablets of captagon, an amphetamine, and over 6.8 kilos of avion were seized by the Tabuk Border Guard, according to SPA.

A border guard on duty had spotted the trafficker, an Egyptian, after he crossed the Red Sea using diving equipment to help him swim the whole distance, Lieutenant Colonel Misfer al-Quraini, official spokesman of Tabuk Border Guard said, SPA reported.

Al-Quraini added that the violator is going to face justice.

Earlier this year in April, Lebanese authorities announced that they had seized more than 800,000 pills of captagon in coordination with Saudi authorities.

Lebanon has previously stopped several shipments of captagon to Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Captagon is classified by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime as an “amphetamine-type stimulant” usually blends amphetamines, caffeine and other substances.

Captagon or amphetamine drugs stimulate the central nervous system, increasing alertness, boosting concentration and physical performance.

Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria are usually assumed to be transit or production territories for illicit captagon, according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction.

