Saudi Arabia plans to host Arab-Chinese summit, furthering ties in various fields

Saudi Arabia announced plans to host and upcoming Arab-Chinese summit in the Kingdom to discuss further strategic partnerships and cooperation with China in various areas, according to Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The confirmation of the planned summit came after Prince Faisal took part in a virtual ministerial meeting of the Arab-China states on Monday.

"The Arab-Chinese cooperation increases in strength and diversity with each passing day. It is a cooperation that is based on mutual respect; respect for the principles of international law and norms; the sovereignty and independence of states; the commitment to peaceful resolutions of conflicts; and the mutual desire to deepen and strengthen the areas of cooperation to realize the interests of both the Arab and Chinese peoples,” Prince Faisal said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“And it is no wonder that the positions of China and the Arab countries often aligned in international forums, especially in terms of establishing the foundations of peace, security and the prosperity for all peoples. Our joint efforts to face the effects of COVID-19 are some of the fruits of this cooperation,” Prince Faisal added.

According to Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry, China is the Kingdom’s largest trading partner, with 13 percent of the Kingdom’s total exports and 15 percent of its total imports being with China.

A formal date for the upcoming Arab-Chinese summit will be determined at a later date once both sides agree on one, according to the foreign ministry.

