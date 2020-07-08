Saudi asks world to heed Iran nuclear threat, extend arms embargo, urges firm stance

Saudi Arabia called on the international community to take a firm stance on Iran, and to extend the arms embargo on the Iranian regime on Tuesday.

In a virtual meeting of the Kingdom’s Council of Ministers, Saudi Arabia also called for international members to “deal seriously with the nuclear and ballistic programs being developed by Iran,” state news agency SPA reported.

The cabinet went on to reiterate the Kingdom’s commitment to regional stability and reaffirm that Saudi Arabia will not tolerate any transgression of its borders, national security threats, safety of water crossings and global economic activity to hostile Iranian actions.

The UN Security Council previously denounced the targeting of Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, an announcement the cabinet welcomed. Ministers called for the prompt implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and the importance of bringing peace back to Yemen.

A UN report released in late June endorsed long-standing claims that weapons “of Iranian origin” were used in several attacks against Saudi Arabia last year and have been exported to the Houthis in Yemen.

The report provided further evidence for US officials arguing to extend the arms embargo on Iran and further called into question Tehran’s public commitments to dialogue and the nuclear deal.

Authored by the UN’s chief, Secretary-General António Guterres, it examined the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 – the resolution by which the UN endorsed the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the report, adding that it confirmed Iran’s well-known destabilizing regional behavior.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has consistently warned of the security consequences of arms agreements that overlook Iran’s regional expansion and ignore the legitimate security concerns of regional states. Today, we are glad that international partners are acknowledging these issues. It might have taken some time, but better late than never,” Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN Ambassador Abdallah Y. al-Mouallimi told Al Arabiya English at the time.

