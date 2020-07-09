Dubai ruler launches Route 2020 project, 15 km extension of Dubai Metro Red Line

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid officially inaugurated the Route 2020 Project, part of the emirate’s master plan to provide an integrated multi-modal mass transit system comprising the metro, tram, buses and marine transport.

“The UAE has exceptional goals and ambitions. Today, we are moving with confidence, determination and a clear vision to attain the highest levels of excellence in various fields. Our objective is to provide people everything that ensures their wellbeing, stability and happiness and establish a prosperous future for the coming generations,” Sheikh Mohammed said during the launch.

“The world is today entering a new phase which brings unprecedented challenges that some may not be prepared to deal with. However, we have a strategy designed to tide over unforeseen challenges and create a positive future. Our nation is equipped with the plans, competencies and expertise needed to navigate these challenging global circumstances. We have the ability to overcome all obstacles while sustaining our progress and generating new opportunities,” he added.

The project involves the 15 km extension of the Dubai Metro Red Line from Jebel Ali Station to Expo 2020 Station. The AED11 billion Route 2020 project, which links seven stations, will be open to the public later in September.

The Route 2020 extension will serve several communities like The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park and the Expo 2020 site, which have a combined population of about 270,000.

The new route track extends 15 km (11.8 km elevated track and 3.2 km underground track) and links seven stations (one Interchange station with the Red Line, one iconic station at EXPO 2020 site, three elevated stations and two underground stations). The project offers safe and smooth transport for Expo visitors and residents of Dubai communities. It is also viewed as a vital future link between several Dubai communities and Al Maktoum International Airport. The new project serves as a symbol of sustainability, progress, and innovation for present and future generations.

