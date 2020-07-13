Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi missiles, six drones targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles and six drones launched from Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia, according to an official statement.

Arab Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki said that missiles and drones were launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom in a deliberate way to target civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In the statement, al-Maliki said the attack originated from the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

“The Houthi terrorist militia is intentionally escalating hostilities by targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure inside the neighboring countries of Yemen by using ballistic missiles and drones,” al-Maliki said.

“The efficiency of the coalition's joint forces in addressing these threats by thwarting them via monitoring from within the areas of Houthi militia control,” he added.

