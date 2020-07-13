Saudi Arabians hold 71.5 percent of private sector’s managerial positions 

Saudi Arabian citizens hold 71.53 percent of key managerial positions in the Kingdom’s private sector, local media reported on Sunday citing unnamed government sources.

A total of 144,450 citizens are currently working as managers in private sector firms, government data showed.

In recent years, Saudi Arabians have increasingly joined the private sector in the scientific, technical, and humanitarian fields, Saudi Gazette reported.

In those three fields alone, 134,491 citizens are currently employed in managerial positions, making up 34.28 of the total number of employees.

The private sector employs an estimate of 4,275 Saudi Arabians a year, added Saudi Gazette.

Unemployment among Saudi Arabian citizens fell below 12 percent to 11.8 percent in the first quarter of the year, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics said last week.

The drop is largely due to a rise in women’s employment, the authority said.

Saudization programs that aim to widen job opportunities for citizens in private sector business have also played a part, according to local media.

The Kingdom has plans to create millions of jobs for Saudi Arabians in the next 10 years.

Vision 2030, proposed by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, aims to diversify the economy by creating new job opportunities and decrease the unemployment rate in the country to 7 percent.

