Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi tourism sector revives with growth in hotel occupancy in July

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced Monday that hotel occupancy rates in the emirate rose 3 percent year-on-year in the first week of July as the tourism sector begins its slow recovery from the coronavirus fallout.

The coronavirus pandemic caused an unprecedented global shutdown in travel, with many countries only now beginning to reopen borders and allow travel for citizens and residents.

Abu Dhabi, and the UAE at large, have instituted large public health policies to allow the tourism sector and business in general to begin to recover. Government authorities have also announced a myriad of giant stimulus packages to protect the economy throughout the pandemic.

The tourism industry contributes heavily to Abu Dhabi’s economy, and rising hotel occupancy rates may be a sign of recovery.

“Abu Dhabi has long been known for its unparalleled hospitality and diverse range of offerings. The progress we have seen since the start of this month was achieved by simply leveraging our offerings and the existing high standard of hospitality, to help us speed up the enlivenment of our sector and elevate further from that point,” Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said, state news agency WAM reported.

“The support we have received from government authorities has also been a key driver in the progress of the tourism sector. Their handling of the current situation has been beyond exceptional, providing us with a sense of optimism for the future of our destination and sector,” he added.

