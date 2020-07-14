UAE postpones Emirates Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’ due to weather conditions

The United Arab Emirates has postponed the launch of its mission to Mars due to weather conditions at the launch site in Japan, the UAE government communications office said on Tuesday.
The UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, have announced a delay of the Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe launch due to the weather conditions at the launch site of Tanegashima Island in Japan.— UAEGov (@uaegov) July 14, 2020
