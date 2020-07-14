UAE postpones Emirates Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’ due to weather conditions

The United Arab Emirates has postponed the launch of its mission to Mars due to weather conditions at the launch site in Japan, the UAE government communications office said on Tuesday.

The new launch date has been set to July 17, the statement on Twitter said.



The UAE's Hope Probe was due to launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 12:51am UAE time on Wednesday (2051 GMT Tuesday) for a seven-month journey to the red planet where it was due to orbit and send back data about the atmosphere.

The UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, have announced a delay of the Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe launch due to the weather conditions at the launch site of Tanegashima Island in Japan. — UAEGov (@uaegov) July 14, 2020



