UAE to live stream launch of Emirates Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’

The United Arab Emirates will live stream on Wednesday the launch of the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe” as it blasts off toward the red planet on a six-month trip, official WAM news agency reported on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



People all over the world can watch the live stream of the historic event – described as “the first interplanetary mission from the Arab world,” using the following link: www.emm.ae/live



“With a voice that will make history, the Hope Probe to Mars, will be launched with the #FirstArabicCountdown ever,” according to an official tweet from the UAE government.



With a voice that will make history, the Hope Probe to Mars, will be launched with the #FirstArabicCountdown ever. Join us on July 15, 2020 for this historic moment. pic.twitter.com/TPag5GSrYP — UAEGov (@uaegov) July 12, 2020



The probe will be launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan just after midnight UAE time on July 15 (20:51 GMT on July 14).



The probe, mounted on board a H-IIA rocket, will take off at a speed of 34,082 kilometers per hour and should arrive at the planet in February 2021, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the formation of the UAE.

Read more: Final checks underway ahead of UAE Hope Probe mission to Mars on July 15



Objectives of the Emirates Mars Mission

The Emirates Mars Mission lists three objectives listed under “The First Complete Picture of the Martian Atmosphere:”

1. Understand climate dynamics and the global weather map through characterizing the lower atmosphere of Mars.

2. Explain how the weather changes the escape of Hydrogen and Oxygen through correlating the lower atmosphere conditions with the upper atmosphere.

3. Understand the structure and variability of Hydrogen and Oxygen in the upper atmosphere, as well as identifying why Mars is losing them into space.

To achieve these objectives, the Hope Probe is equipped with an infrared spectrometer, an Emirates exploration imager to take high-resolution photos, and an Emirates Mars ultraviolet spectrometer to scan with ultraviolet.

Read more:

The UAE’s Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe route through space

Final checks underway ahead of UAE Hope Probe mission to Mars on July 15

Mars is about to be invaded by Earth as US, China and the UAE target the Red Planet



To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: Tuesday, 14 July 2020 KSA 07:13 - GMT 04:13