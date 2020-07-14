UAE to live stream launch of Emirates Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’

The United Arab Emirates will live stream on Wednesday the launch of the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe” as it blasts off toward the red planet on a six-month trip, official WAM news agency reported on Monday.
The probe will be launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan just after midnight UAE time on July 15 (20:51 GMT on July 14).
The probe, mounted on board a H-IIA rocket, will take off at a speed of 34,082 kilometers per hour and should arrive at the planet in February 2021, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the formation of the UAE.
The Emirates Mars Mission lists three objectives listed under “The First Complete Picture of the Martian Atmosphere:”
1. Understand climate dynamics and the global weather map through characterizing the lower atmosphere of Mars.
2. Explain how the weather changes the escape of Hydrogen and Oxygen through correlating the lower atmosphere conditions with the upper atmosphere.
3. Understand the structure and variability of Hydrogen and Oxygen in the upper atmosphere, as well as identifying why Mars is losing them into space.
To achieve these objectives, the Hope Probe is equipped with an infrared spectrometer, an Emirates exploration imager to take high-resolution photos, and an Emirates Mars ultraviolet spectrometer to scan with ultraviolet.