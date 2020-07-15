Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues three royal decrees

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued on Wednesday three royal decrees which include appointing two deputy ministers, state news agency SPA reported.
The first royal decree appointed Eng. Walid bin Abdulkarim bin Muhammad al-Khuraiji as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, with the rank of a minister.
Al-Khuraiji had been Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Turkey since 2017 and was a member of the Shura Council since 2015.
The second royal order appointed Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Sulaiman al-Bdair as Deputy Minister of Housing at the excellent rank.
The third appointed Dr. Bandar bin Asaad bin Ahmed al-Sajan as Director General of the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) at the excellent rank.
The Kingdom had issued at the end of February a few royal decrees which introduced new ministries for sports, tourism and investment, relieved some high ranking officials of their duties.
