UAE again postpones Emirates Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’ to later July date

The United Arab Emirates has postponed the launch of its mission to Mars for a second time due to weather conditions at the launch site in Japan, the government's communications office said on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

A new launch date in July will be announced soon, the statement on Twitter said. The UAE has said the launch window extends until August 3.



The UAE's Hope Probe was due to launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 12:51am UAE time on Wednesday (2051 GMT Tuesday) for a seven-month journey to the red planet where it was due to orbit and send back data about the atmosphere.

Read more:

UAE to live stream launch of Emirates Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’

The UAE’s Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe route through space

Watch: The UAE’s Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe route through space

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 KSA 09:40 - GMT 06:40