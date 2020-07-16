‘We’re going to Mars to start a new journey for our country:’ UAE’s Sheikh Hamdan

“When we are determined, we execute. When we dream, we make our dreams come true our journey to Mars is a message of hope to all Arabs that we can compete with the world in science and technology. The UAE today leads the Arab knowledge transformation,” he said in the video.
The UAE, an oil-exporting nation, first announced plans for the mission in 2014 as part of efforts to diversify away from hydrocarbons and develop a knowledge economy, aiming to reach the planet by 2021.
Sheikh Hamdan, the Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and the General Supervisor of the Hope Probe, said in the video shared on his Twitter account that space programs are the gateway to science and talent development, adding that the Emirate Mars Mission Hope Probe will position the UAE at the forefront of Arab scientific development.
The timing of the original launch was to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the formation of the UAE.
“We started from the desert of our country, and we want the next 50 years to start from the desert of Mars, because we are people who don’t know the impossible, and nothing can stand ahead of our rising ambitions,” he added.
The probe will be mounted onboard a H-IIA rocket that is set to launch at a speed of 34,082 kilometers per hour.