Saudi Arabia launches its first fully integrated defense show in March 2022: GAMI

Saudi Arabia launched its first fully integrated defense show to take place in March 2022, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) said on Wednesday.

The “World Defense Show” which is scheduled to take place in Riyadh between 6-9 March 2022, is meant to “cement Saudi Arabia’s position at the heart of the global defense industry and strengthen relationships with existing and potential industry partners,” GAMI said in a statement.

“Saudi Arabia is an ideal host for a defense show of this scale given its strategic location at the center of three continents and global supply chains, as well as its status as one of the world’s largest defense markets,” GAMI added.

According to the Saudi authority the show will help the Kingdom achieve its vision to localize 50 percent of its military expenditure by 2030, “especially by promoting further collaboration with governments and defense manufacturers around the world.”

The show will focus on “interoperability across air, land, sea, security innovative defense technologies and satellite defense systems,” state news agency SPA reported.

GAMI’s Governor, Ahmad al-Ohali said: “There is no better place than Saudi Arabia to organize a defense event at this scale. A G20 country, the Kingdom is one of the world’s biggest defense spenders with a strategic location at the center of three continents, making it an ideal hub for defense trade and innovation.”

The CEO of the event, Shaun Ormrod said: “Through [the] World Defense Show we will demonstrate why Saudi Arabia is critical to the defense industry’s future. The platform will enable access to dedicated programs that support Saudi Arabia’s local businesses, it will leverage investment opportunities and encourage a new generation to aspire to work in the defense industry.”

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030, an ambitious reform plan spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from a dependence on oil. Part of that plan aims to develop the national defense industrial sector.

