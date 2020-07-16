UAE reschedules Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe to between July 20-22

The United Arab Emirates has announced that it is aiming to launch its postponed Mars mission between July 20 and 22, depending on the weather.

The UAE government made the announcement after the launch of the Emirates Mars Mission, also known as the Hope Mars Mission or the Hope Probe, for a second time due to weather conditions at the launch site in Japan.

The UAE's Hope Probe was due to launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 12:51am UAE time on Wednesday (2051 GMT Tuesday) for a seven-month journey to the red planet where it was due to orbit and send back data about the atmosphere.

The UAE will live stream the launch of the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe” as it blasts off toward the red planet on July 17, official WAM news agency reports.#EmiratesMarsMission #HopeProbehttps://t.co/S0jFu3Vt83 pic.twitter.com/aUQt8eonjf — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 14, 2020

‘We’re going to Mars to start a new journey for our country:’ UAE’s Sheikh Hamdan

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum outlined why the United Arab Emirates is intent on going to Mars in a recent video.

The launch of the UAE’s Hope Probe that was set to take off from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center was delayed twice due to weather conditions earlier this week, with the new launch date planned for August 3.

“When we are determined, we execute. When we dream, we make our dreams come true our journey to Mars is a message of hope to all Arabs that we can compete with the world in science and technology. The UAE today leads the Arab knowledge transformation,” he said in the video published Wednesday on Twitter.

Scientists inspect the Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe. (UAE Space Agency and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre)

