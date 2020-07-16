UN fears ‘catastrophe’ if Yemen tanker holding 1.1 mln barrels of oil ruptures

The United Nations held an unusual session Wednesday to express fears of “catastrophe” if a decaying oil tanker abandoned off Yemen’s coast with 1.1 million barrels of crude on board ruptures into the Red Sea.

A breach of the 45-year-old FSO Safer, anchored off the port of Hodeidah, would have disastrous results for marine life and tens of thousands of impoverished people who depend on fishing for their livelihood.

The UN Security Council said it had sent details of a plan for an inspection team to conduct light repairs and determine the next steps to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control Hodeidah, on Tuesday.

Seawater seeping into the decaying oil tanker. (Supplied)

Read more: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis threaten to blow up abandoned oil tanker: Analyst

On Sunday, the UN said the Houthis had agreed in principle to the assessment.

But they did the same in the summer of 2019, only to cancel a UN mission from Djibouti at the last minute.

The #UNSC expressed deep alarm at the growing risk that the #Safer oil tanker could rupture or explode, causing an environmental, economic, & humanitarian catastrophe for #Yemen and its neighbours.



👉Full statement: https://t.co/eCv3k2OcjP pic.twitter.com/uSXfDea8CV — German Mission to UN (@GermanyUN) July 15, 2020

The tanker’s “condition is deteriorating daily, increasing the potential for an oil spill,” Inger Andersen, head of the United Nations Environment Programme, told the Council.

“Time is running out for us now to act in a coordinated manner to prevent a looming environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe,” she said.

The Security Council issued a communique expressing its “deep alarm at the growing risk,” and called on the Houthis to move ahead with granting access to the tanker “as soon as possible.”

Effectively a floating storage platform, the Safer has had virtually no maintenance for five years since war broke out in the country where the Houthis have seized much of the north from the internationally recognized government.

A shot showing the rust onboard the FSO Safer. (Supplied)

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Risk of explosion

The tanker could break up or explode, causing a disaster that experts have said could take up to 30 years for the area’s ecology to recover from.

A leak in the engine room had been plugged in May, but the British mission to the UN insisted that “a permanent solution is urgently needed.”

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said he hoped a UN assessment mission would be carried out “within the next few weeks.”

“I have briefed you 15 times over the last 15 months on the Safer tanker,” he added, hinting at frustration over the lack of action.

A spill from the decaying oil tanker, SAFER, off the #Yemen coast could directly affect 1.6 million Yemenis - many of whom already depend on humanitarian aid. I briefed the UN Security Council on the situation. The UN remains ready to address the problem: https://t.co/tP94gojQKn pic.twitter.com/zBsGVekV5h — Mark Lowcock (@UNReliefChief) July 15, 2020

Like other economic and aid issues in Yemen, the plight of the tanker has become a bargaining chip, with the Houthis accused of using the threat of disaster to secure control of the value of the cargo.

In June, the Houthis said they wanted guarantees the vessel would be repaired and that the value of the oil on board used to pay salaries of their employees.

But the Yemeni government has said the money for the oil should be used for health and humanitarian projects in the shattered country, which is again on the brink of famine after long years of conflict.

Hodeidah port is a lifeline for northern Yemen, with 90 percent of all supplies coming through it.

Read more:

Houthis blocking maintenance of deserted FSO Safer tanker in Red Sea: Saudi embassy

Coalition destroys Houthi speedboats targeting Red Sea ships

Yemen urges UN Security Council to hold session on floating Safer oil tanker

Last Update: Thursday, 16 July 2020 KSA 10:48 - GMT 07:48