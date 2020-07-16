US calls on Yemen’s Houthis to facilitate UN assessments of Safer oil tanker: Pompeo

The US Secretary for State Department called on Yemen’s Houthis to facilitate UN assessments of the Safer oil tanker in a tweet on Thursday.

“We call on the Houthis to live up to their commitments and facilitate @UN assessments of the Safer oil tanker now,” Mike Pompeo said.

The tweet was accompanied with a picture that shows the potential oil spill impact and the potential air pollution impact in the case that Houthis do not respond to the calls.

“Imagine over one million barrels of oil seeping into the Red Sea - ports unusable, fisheries decimated, Yemeni people without critical aid, and imports severed,” said Pompeo.

