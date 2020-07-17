Qatar’s ex-emir, PM, Gaddafi express Houthi claim on parts of Saudi Arabia: Recording

The former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim expressed the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s claim to a region in Saudi Arabia in a conversation with the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in the latest audio recording leaked by Qatari opposition activist Khalid al-Hail.

“There is no one from their (Saudi Arabia’s) neighbors that they did not take land from,” Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim is heard saying about the Kingdom.

The former Libyan dictator then replies, saying: “It’s a big country, it should expand. The Hejaz [region] should be a country. The Najd [region] should be a country. Al Ahsa should be a country. Al-Qassim should be a country, only then a [power] balance will be established.”

“The Houthis believe that the Hejaz is their country,” Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa is then heard saying.

The recording, which Al Arabiya English could not independently verify, is one of dozens of recordings that have been leaked over the past few weeks, reportedly secretly made by Gaddafi.

The Qatari opposition activist who released the series of recordings capturing political conversations of senior Qatari officials told Al Arabiya that he has more leaks to publish in his goal to “expose all those who conspired with the Qatari regime.”

