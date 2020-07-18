Kuwait’s Emir temporarily delegates some powers to crown prince

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has authorized his crown prince to temporarily take over some responsibilities, according to Kuwait’s state news agency.

The Kuwaiti emir was admitted earlier in the day to a hospital for medical tests, KUNA reported on Saturday citing the Amiri Diwan.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The emir will be undergoing a number of medical checkups and is currently in good health, the Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah said earlier.

The 91-year-old emir has ruled the US ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz also called the Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah to ask about his health after Kuwait’s ruler was admitted to a hospital.

In October of last year, Sheikh Sabah had suffered a health setback while in Kuwait and was admitted to a hospital in the United States during his trip for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

After receiving treatment, the emir then returned to Kuwait.

(Al Arabiya English's Tamara Abueish contributed to this report)

Read more:

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah admitted to hospital for tests: Amiri Diwan

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman calls Kuwaiti emir after hospital admission

Kuwait’s emir leaves US hospital after completing medical tests

Last Update: Saturday, 18 July 2020 KSA 20:05 - GMT 17:05