Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah admitted to hospital for tests: Amiri Diwan

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has been admitted to a hospital for medical tests, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Saturday citing the Amiri Diwan.

The emir will be undergoing a number of medical checkups and is currently in good health, the Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah said, according to KUNA.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 91-year-old emir has ruled the US ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

In October of last year, Sheikh Sabah had suffered a health setback while in Kuwait and was admitted to a hospital in the United States during his trip for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

After receiving treatment, the emir then returned to Kuwait.

Last Update: Saturday, 18 July 2020 KSA 12:53 - GMT 09:53