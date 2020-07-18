Saudi Arabia’s King Salman calls Kuwaiti emir after hospital admission

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz called the Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah to ask about his health after Kuwait’s ruler was admitted to a hospital, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

King Salman offered his well wishes and regards to Sheikh Sabah in a phone call, according to SPA.

Sheikh Sabah expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Arabian ruler, the ministry added.

The 91-year-old emir was admitted to a hospital for medical tests, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) announced earlier citing the Amiri Diwan.

Sheikh Sabah will be undergoing a number of medical checkups and is currently in good health, the Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah had said, according to KUNA.

Kuwait is a close ally to Saudi Arabia, and has been ruled by Sheikh Sabah since 2006.

In October of last year, Sheikh Sabah had suffered a health setback while in Kuwait and was admitted to a hospital in the United States during his trip for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

After receiving treatment, the emir then returned to Kuwait.

