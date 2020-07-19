Hours ahead of its scheduled launch, here are six facts about UAE’s Hope Mars Mission

The UAE is set to launch its first mission to Mars early on Monday, as the Hope Probe will launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 1:58 a.m. UAE time (2158 GMT Sunday).

It's the night before a new dawn. The Hope Probe is all set to start its journey, while its destination, Mars, stares back at us in a clear night sky. This is history in the making. #HopeMarsMission pic.twitter.com/1I1b2TUsfO — Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) July 19, 2020

Here are a few facts about the Emirates Mars Mission:

This will be the first Arab mission to Mars.

Here's a brief summary of the Hope Probe's journey from Earth to the Martian Orbit! #HopeMarsMission pic.twitter.com/THufYDuwnQ — Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) July 19, 2020

The Emirates Mars Mission has cost $200 million, and Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad al-Gergawi said the cost is considered “among the lowest in the world when compared with similar programs.”

The probe will travel 493.5 million kilometers into space, according to the UAE Space Agency.

The probe will not land on Mars, it will orbit the Red Planet, gathering data.

The mission’s duration is estimated to last for one Martian year (approximately two Earth years, or 687 days), according to the UAE Space Agency.

Why Mars? The UAE space agency said on its website that Mars is considered the “closes habitable planet with proximity to Earth” and that studying the evolution of the climate and geology that shaped the Red Planet could help scientists predict the future of Earth.

The incredible #HopeProbe journey: from an ambitious idea to a historic interplanetary mission to Mars. It's happening today! #HopeMarsMission pic.twitter.com/XWo5Q9BvgS — Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) July 19, 2020

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Rocket carrying UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’ arrives at launch pad

UAE leaders review Mars ‘Hope Probe’ launch days before historic lift-off

UAE reschedules Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe to between July 20-22

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: Sunday, 19 July 2020 KSA 22:34 - GMT 19:34