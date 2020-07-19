Hours ahead of its scheduled launch, here are six facts about UAE’s Hope Mars Mission

The UAE is set to launch its first mission to Mars early on Monday, as the Hope Probe will launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 1:58 a.m. UAE time (2158 GMT Sunday).
It's the night before a new dawn. The Hope Probe is all set to start its journey, while its destination, Mars, stares back at us in a clear night sky. This is history in the making. #HopeMarsMission pic.twitter.com/1I1b2TUsfO— Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) July 19, 2020
Here's a brief summary of the Hope Probe's journey from Earth to the Martian Orbit! #HopeMarsMission pic.twitter.com/THufYDuwnQ— Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) July 19, 2020
The incredible #HopeProbe journey: from an ambitious idea to a historic interplanetary mission to Mars. It's happening today! #HopeMarsMission pic.twitter.com/XWo5Q9BvgS— Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) July 19, 2020
