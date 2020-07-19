Kuwait’s ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah successfully undergoes surgery: KUNA

Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler underwent a surgery that required the oil-rich nation's crown prince to be temporarily empowered to serve in his place, according to a ministerial decree seen Sunday.
Kuwait has yet to elaborate what required Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah to seek a previously unannounced medical treatment on Saturday.
The state-run KUNA news agency had described Sheikh al-Sabah's hospitalization Saturday as “medical checks,” citing a statement from the country's royal court. Several hours later, KUNA published a second report saying that 83-year-old Crown Prince Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah had assumed some of Sheikh al-Sabah’s powers temporarily, without explaining why that was necessary.
However, a copy of the ministerial decree posted by Kuwait's official gazette, Kuwait Al-Youm, and seen by The Associated Press on Sunday said the crown prince would be empowered for “the duration of a surgical procedure until the health event is over.”
The decree did not elaborate. Kuwait's Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last Update: Sunday, 19 July 2020 KSA 11:27 - GMT 08:27