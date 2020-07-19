Rocket carrying UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’ arrives at launch pad

The rocket carrying the United Arab Emirates’ Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’ has arrived at the launch pad 13 hours ahead of its scheduled blast off into space, Dubai Media Office announced on Sunday.

“With just over 13 hours to go, the rocket carrying the #UAE's Hope Probe to Mars has arrived at the launch pad. Next, the launch vehicle will be connected to the launch pad facilities,” the statement said.



The launch date has been set to July 20, 2020 at 1:58 a.m. UAE local time after being delayed twice due to weather conditions at the launch site in Japan's Tanegashima Island.

The UAE's Hope Probe will set off on a seven-month journey to the red planet where it is due to orbit and send back data about the atmosphere.



“We look forward to celebrating the first transmission from the Hope probe together when it begins its journey to the Red Planet,” Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a statement tweeted by the Dubai Media Office. “The Mars data gathered by the probe will be a scientific discovery dedicated for the benefit of humanity.”



