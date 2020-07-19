Rocket carrying UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’ arrives at launch pad

The rocket carrying the United Arab Emirates’ Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’ has arrived at the launch pad 13 hours ahead of its scheduled blast off into space, Dubai Media Office announced on Sunday.
With just over 13 hours to go, the rocket carrying the #UAE's Hope Probe to Mars has arrived at the launch pad. Next, the launch vehicle will be connected to the launch pad facilities. @HopeMarsMission pic.twitter.com/dVFMFrQuJY— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 19, 2020
The launch date has been set to July 20, 2020 at 1:58 a.m. UAE local time after being delayed twice due to weather conditions at the launch site in Japan's Tanegashima Island.
Last Update: Sunday, 19 July 2020 KSA 12:04 - GMT 09:04