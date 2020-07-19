Saudi Arabia’s calls on Muslims to sight Dhu al-Hijjah crescent Monday evening

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court is calling on Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Monday evening marking the beginning of the Dhu al-Hijjah Islamic month, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

In its statement, the Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent by the naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and the Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month and the beginning of Dhu al-Hijjah, the month which marks the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime. Last year, 2.5 million pilgrims performed their Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina.

Saudi Arabia will allow limited Hajj pilgrimage this year due to the continued risk of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

A small group of worshippers pray at Kaaba in the Grand Mosque while practicing social distancing, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca. (Reuters)

Read more:

Coronavirus: Mecca to fine illegal entry into Mecca for Hajj until August 2

Coronavirus: Mecca authorities set guidelines for upcoming limited capacity Hajj

Coronavirus: Hajj pilgrimage registration deadline passes as Saudi Arabia prepares

Last Update: Sunday, 19 July 2020 KSA 05:28 - GMT 02:28