Eid al-Adha: Saudi Arabia announces holiday dates for private, public sectors

Saudi Arabia has announced the Eid al-Adha holiday dates for private and public sector employees, official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Private sector employees will get a four-day holiday starting from the end of the workday on July 29 through August 2.



Public sector employees will enjoy a two-week period off that is set to begin at the end of the workday on July 23 through August 8 and are expected to return to work on August 9, according to SPA.



A member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences announced in June that the Eid al-Adha holiday is expected to begin on Friday, July 31.



A small group of worshippers pray at the Holy Kaa'ba in the Grand Mosque while practising social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the Holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 4, 2020. (SPA via Reuters)



According to labor laws, if the holiday dates fall on an employee’s usual weekend, he or she shall be compensated for the days before or after the holiday, according to a Ministry of Labor and Social Development statement carried by SPA.



Eid al-Adha is celebrated by Muslims around the world one day after the annual Hajj pilgrimage ends. It also commemorates the day prophet Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

