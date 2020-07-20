Saudi Arabia, Iraq postpone PM Kadhimi’s visit to the Kingdom: Foreign ministry

Saudi Arabia and Iraq have agreed to postpone Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s visit to the Kingdom on Monday, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
“The Kingdom appreciates the choice of the Iraqi Prime Minister to visit [Saudi Arabia] as the first country after taking office,” Prince Faisal on Twitter. “To celebrate this extremely important visit and to provide all means for its success, our rational leadership, in coordination with our brothers in Iraq, opted to postpone the visit until the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques is released from the hospital.”
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to a hospital in Riyadh overnight Monday for medical checks due to an inflammation in the gall bladder, state news agency SPA reported citing a statement from the Royal Court.
