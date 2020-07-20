Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives well wishes from Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan rulers

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz received calls from the rulers of Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan to check on his health, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.
King Salman was admitted early Monday to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh for medical checks due to an inflammation in the gall bladder, according to a statement from the Royal Court.
The Saudi King thanked Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Jordan's King Abdullah II for their brotherly concern, SPA added.
On Saturday, Kuwait’s Emir was himself admitted to a hospital for medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported. The following day, KUNA reported that Sheikh al-Sabah underwent a successful surgery.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checks: Royal Court
Saudi Arabia, Iraq postpone PM Kadhimi’s visit due to King Salman’s hospitalization
Kuwait’s ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah successfully undergoes surgery: KUNA
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 22:31 - GMT 19:31