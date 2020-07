The UAE launched on Monday the Hope Probe in a landmark mission to Mars, the first in the Arab world.

The probe took off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center on its almost 500 million kilometer journey into space.

According to Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, the Hope Probe will be “the first probe to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere and its layers when it reaches the red planet’s orbit in 2021.”

Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 00:46 - GMT 21:46