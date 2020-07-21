Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives well wishes from Egypt’s el-Sisi

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a call from Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi to check on his health, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.
King Salman was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh early on Monday for medical checks due to an inflammation in the gall bladder, according to a statement from the Royal Court.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The rulers of Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan had sent their regards to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman a day earlier.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives well wishes from Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan rulers
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checks: Royal Court
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 21 July 2020 KSA 17:09 - GMT 14:09