Yemeni PM accuses Qatar of backing Houthis, spreading chaos in Yemen

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed accused Qatar of backing the Iran-backed Houthi militia and spreading chaos in Yemen, in a speech delivered during his visit to Egypt on Tuesday, the Egyptian Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

“From an early stage, Doha has supported the Houthi militia with funds, weapons, media, and networks and worked to destabilize Yemen,” the prime minister said, according to MENA.

Since the beginning of the Qatar boycott – when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Doha over its ties to extremism – Qatari foreign policy has become more clear, Saeed said.

Qatar has made its support for the Houthi militia public and has worked to weaken the Yemeni government by thwarting efforts to restore the country, MENA cited him as saying.

Doha has also launched and financed several campaigns in some governorates as part of its plans to sabotage peace efforts, he added.

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 July 2020 KSA 11:46 - GMT 08:46