Kuwait’s emir to travel to US for treatment after hospitalization: KUNA

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah will be traveling to the US to receive treatment after he was hospitalized earlier this week, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.
The 91-year-old ruler underwent a surgery on Sunday, requiring the crown prince to temporarily serve in his place.
Sheikh Sabah has ruled the US ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.
In October of last year, Sheikh Sabah had suffered a health setback while in Kuwait and was admitted to a hospital in the United States during his trip for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
After receiving treatment, the emir then returned to Kuwait.
Last Update: Wednesday, 22 July 2020 KSA 17:56 - GMT 14:56