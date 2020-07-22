Saudi King Salman receives phone call from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has received a phone call from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to check on his health, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.
King Salman was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh early on Monday for medical checks due to an inflammation in the gall bladder, according to a statement from the Royal Court.
The rulers of Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan had sent their regards to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman a day earlier.
