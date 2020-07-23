Eid al-Adha: UAE announces holiday dates for public sector amid coronavirus pandemic

UAE public sector workers will receive four days off for the Eid al-Adha holidays from Thursday, July 30, to Sunday, August 2, announced authorities on Thursday.
The Eid al-Adha dates will ensure public sector employees have a long weekend break at the end of July, with work resuming on Monday, August 3.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The dates are the same as neighboring Saudi Arabia, which is hosting the annual Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj with limited capacity this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more: Eid al-Adha: Saudi Arabia announces holiday dates for private, public sectors
Eid al-Adha is celebrated by Muslims around the world one day after the annual Hajj pilgrimage ends. It also commemorates the day prophet Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.
UAE authorities had previously announced that Eid al-Adha prayers should be performed at home due to the threat of the virus spreading in crowds.
The UAE dates were announced on Twitter by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.
No announcement had been made for private sector workers from the UAE as of Thursday morning.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UAE urges people to order Eid al-Adha animal sacrifices, gifts online
Coronavirus: UAE Eid al-Adha prayers to be performed at home
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque closed to worshippers on Arafat, Eid
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 23 July 2020 KSA 06:27 - GMT 03:27