Khobar bombing survivors’ representative: Evidence of Iranian officials’ involvement

The US government has evidence of the involvement of Iranian officials in the 1996 terrorist bombing of the Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia, where US forces lived, the survivors’ legal representative James Moriarty told Al Arabiya on Thursday.

Earlier this month, a US federal court had ordered Iran to pay $879 million to the survivors of the Khobar bombing which killed 19 US Air Force members and injured more than 400 others.

Moriarty said that the court’s ruling was binding, stressed that Iran was “financially responsible,” and highlighted that “more than 440 Americans are seeking legal action against Iran.”

The lawyer added that Iran was going to pay through the proceeds of seized funds in the US.

“Any Iranian assets around the world will be frozen to pay the compensation… A billion dollar fund of Iran's seized funds will be created,” Moriarty said.

In 2006, a US federal judge ordered Iran to pay $254 million to the families of 17 of the US service personnel killed in the attack in a judgment entered against the Iranian government, its security ministry, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) after they failed to respond to a lawsuit initiated more than four years earlier.

The 209-page ruling had found that the truck bomb involved in the attack was assembled at a base in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley operated by Hezbollah and the IRGC, and the attack was approved by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

