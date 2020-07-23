Kuwait's Emir arrives in US to complete medical treatment: KUNA

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah arrived Thursday in the United States in stable condition, but will complete medical treatment, the state-run KUNA news agency said.
“His Highness ... is in a stable condition,” the news agency reported, adding that the emir was accompanied by Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mishaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.
The 91-year-old ruling emir recently had a surgical procedure in Kuwait, the state-run KUNA quoted a statement from the country’s royal court saying Sheikh Sabah left “based on advice from the medical team treating His Highness to complete his treatment after a successful surgical procedure.”
Sheikh Sabah has ruled the US ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.
In October of last year, he suffered a health setback while in Kuwait and was admitted to a hospital in the US during his trip for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Last Update: Thursday, 23 July 2020 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10