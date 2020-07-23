President Trump calls Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince amid King Salman’s hospitalization

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Thursday from United States President Donald Trump asking about King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s health after he was hospitalized, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, the crown prince and the president discussed issues of common concern, as well as regional and international developments.
King Salman underwent a successful operation on Thursday to remove his gallbladder, SPA said, citing a Royal Court statement.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques will spend some time in King Faisal Specialist Hospital as part of the medical team's recovery plan, according to SPA.
King Salman was admitted to the hospital in Riyadh for medical checks on Monday, the state news agency reported.
Last Update: Thursday, 23 July 2020 KSA 17:56 - GMT 14:56