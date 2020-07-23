Saudi Arabia’s King Salman undergoes successful gallbladder surgery: SPA

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz underwent a successful operation on Thursday to remove his gallbladder, the official Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a Royal Court statement.
SPA described the operation as a laparoscopic surgery, which is “a low-risk procedure that usually involves only small incisions and a small camera to aid the surgeons’ work,” according to the Associated Press.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques will spend some time in King Faisal Specialist Hospital as part of the medical team's recovery plan, according to SPA.
King Salman “expressed his appreciation to everyone who called, asked or sent him well wishes from their majesties the leaders of the Arab and Muslim countries,” the Royal Court said in a statement carried by SPA.
King Salman was admitted to the hospital in Riyadh for medical checks on Monday, the state news agency reported.
