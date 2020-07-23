Saudi Arabia sentences corrupt judge, others to prison, issues fines

Saudi Arabia has issued preliminary rulings for five financial and administrative corruption cases in the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday citing a Control and Anti-Corruption Authority source.

A general court judge charged with bribery was sentenced to four years in prison and a fine of 130,000 riyals, according to SPA. A mediator involved in the same case was sentenced to five months in prison and a fine of 20,000 riyals ($5,333).



In another case, a judge who “took advantage of his position of influence” and took bribes was also sentenced to four years in prison and a fine of 100,000 riyals. The citizen who provided the bribe was sentenced to four years in prison as well as a fine of 100,000 riyals, SPA reported.



The third case involved a citizen receiving 800,000 riyals from two expatriates in exchange for the “possibility” of canceling a deportation penalty issued against them. They were also accused of “paying sums of money in the form of bribery, money laundering and commercial concealment.”



The citizen was sentenced to two years in prison while the two expatriates and their employer were sentenced to two and a half years. They were each also fined 20,000 riyals, according to SPA. The two expatriates will be deported after serving their sentences. Meanwhile, authorities confiscated the 800,000 riyals paid to the citizen, the news agency reported.



The fourth case involved two Department of Education employees who were charged with forgery, embezzlement of public funds, money laundering and administrative misuse, according to SPA. One of the defendants was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined 1,020,000 riyals, in addition to having to return the embezzled amount of 13.2 million riyals.



The second defendant was sentenced to nine months in prison and fined 20,000 riyals, in addition to returning the embezzled amount of nearly 20,000 riyals, SPA reported.



The fifth case included two Ministry of Housing employees, the brother of one of the two employees and a businessman.



“They were accused of committing bribery crimes, money laundering, and exploiting the influence of the public office for personal interest,” SPA reported.



One of the employees was sentenced to eight years in prison and fined 2 million riyals. The government also seized his land which he received as a bribe, in addition to the confiscation of 617,819 riyals. He is also prohibited from traveling for four years.



The second employee was sentenced to eight years in prison and also fined 2 million riyals. The amount of 1,007,709 riyals was confiscated from him and he banned from traveling for four years.



The third person involved, who is also the brother of one of the two government employees, was sentenced to four years in prison and fined 1 million riyals.



Meanwhile, the businessman involved was sentenced to one year in prison and fined 500,000 riyals, according to SPA.

