Qatar’s policies in Yemen are ‘in line with Iran-backed Houthi coup’: Yemeni minister

Qatar’s policies in Yemen are in line with the “Iran-backed Houthi coup,” Information Minister of the internationally-recognized government in Yemen, Muammar al-Iryani said on Friday.

“Qatar’s policies in Yemen are in line with the agenda of the Iran-backed Houthi coup and harms the national cause and the interest of the Yemeni people who suffered woes and continue to sacrifice their sons in the battle to restore the country,” al-Iryani said on Twitter.

He added that Qatar setup media outlets and online websites which consistently insulted the Yemeni government, and that their political and media narrative does not differ from the Houthi’s al-Masira TV, which he said was supervised and financed by Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The Yemeni minister, who is part of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government supported by the Arab Coalition, said: “It’s unfortunate that Qatar stands apart from the Arabs in the challenges and issues they face.”

Al-Iryani also called on Doha to review its stance and policies and to stop “offering free services” to the Iranian regime and its expansionist agenda in the region.

Gulf countries and the United States have long accused Iran of supplying the Houthis, among other Shia militias in the region, with weapons and military training – a charge Tehran denies.

However, several investigative reports have shown that Houthis are using Iranian supplied equipment in their weapons.

UK-based Conflict Armament Research (CAR) organization said in an independent research report published in February that Houthi militias are making more lethal drones in Yemen from Iranian components.

Also, the United Nations said in a June report that the attacks which targeted oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year and the Houthis claimed credit for, were actually of “Iranian origin.”

Last Update: Saturday, 25 July 2020 KSA 00:53 - GMT 21:53