News of Kuwaiti emir’s health ‘very reassuring’, says parliament speaker

News about the health of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who is currently in the United States receiving treatment, is “very reassuring,” parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said on Sunday.
“The news we received regarding the health of His Highness the emir is very reassuring and we ask God to speed up his recovery and return to his homeland and people soon,” al-Ghanim said, according to a statement on the parliamentary Twitter account.
Sheikh Sabah arrived in the US on Thursday in stable condition, where he will complete medical treatment.
“His Highness ... is in a stable condition,” the news agency reported, adding that the emir was accompanied by Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mishaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.
The 91-year-old emir has ruled the US ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.
In October of last year, Sheikh Sabah had suffered a health setback while in Kuwait and was admitted to a hospital in the United States during his trip for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
After receiving treatment, the emir then returned to Kuwait.
