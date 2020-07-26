Ambassadors of UN Security Council permanent members, Yemeni FM discuss peace efforts

Ambassadors of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council met with the Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hadhrami to discuss peace efforts in the country, Yemen’s state news agency Saba News Agency reported on Sunday.
The ambassadors expressed their support for the efforts put forth by the Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths in Yemen as well as the government’s support of the envoy.
The ambassadors also pointed out the importance of the Riyadh Agreement and expressed hope for progress in the ongoing negotiations.
The agreement was signed by the legitimate government in Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council in November.
